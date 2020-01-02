Investigators are working to determine if the grow-op contributed to the cause of the fire. (File)

West Kelowna house fire possibly caused by grow-op

Ensign Quay is currently closed between Ensign Lane and Ensign Way

A Thursday morning structure fire in West Kelowna is possibly linked to a marijuana grow-op inside of the house.

Just after 6:30 a.m., West Kelowna RCMP officers responded to a report of a structure fire in the 2100 block of Ensign Quay in West Kelowna. When police officers arrived, the West Kelowna Fire Department were on scene working to extinguish the flames.

The initial investigation revealed the operation inside the house, which fire crews said hindered fire suppression due to building modifications. Investigators are working to determine if it contributed to the cause of the fire.

The fire was extinguished and crews are on scene completing fire watch.

Ensign Quay is currently closed between Ensign Lane and Ensign Way and people are asked to avoid the area. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

A 36-year-old male, a Kelowna resident, was present at the residence when the fire started and has been transported to the hospital for treatment. The man is expected to survive as he sustained minor injuries.

