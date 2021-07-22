West Kelowna RCMP said they are investigating after a swastika was spray-painted behind a Jewish man’s vehicle. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

West Kelowna RCMP said they are investigating after a swastika was spray-painted behind a Jewish man’s vehicle. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

West Kelowna RCMP investigate swastika spray-painted in parking lot

The symbol was painted right behind a Jewish man’s vehicle

West Kelowna RCMP has launched an investigation into a swastika spray-painted in a parking lot.

The incident was reported on Wednesday (July 21) just after 5:30 p.m. Police said a swastika was spray-painted in a parking lot along the 500-block of Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

“The swastika was put directly behind the vehicle of a Jewish man, who was understandably upset when he saw it,” Sgt. Joel Glen said.

“Racism of any kind has no place in our community and will not be tolerated. We are conducting a fulsome investigation into this incident, and appeal to anyone who witnessed it to come forward.”

Police said the exact time of the incident isn’t known, but they believe it happened sometime in the morning of July 21.

If you have information about the incident or dashcam footage, you are asked to call the police at 250-768-2800.

READ MORE: West Kelowna man arrested, charged with arson

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

racism

Previous story
RCMP add officers to help with B.C. Interior wildfire evacuations
Next story
B.C. sees 89 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, active infections rising

Just Posted

WorkBC Vernon is offering how they can support job seekers and employers, at a time of great shifts in the labour market, and why it’s best to look at the resources available sooner than later. (Black Press file photo)
Resources, support available for Vernon job seekers, employers

A fire burning in the hills in the BX/Spallumcheen area is being actioned by a helicopter bucketing water Monday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Greenhow fire in Spallumcheen continues to flare up

The Michaud Creek fire on July 17. Photo: BC Wildfire Service
UPDATE: Edgewood evacuated due to growing Michaud Creek wildfire

This goose family went for a leisurely stroll down Vernon's Main Street Saturday, April 25. (Dave Deshane photo)
Vernon’s scare-to-kill goose tactic ‘doomed to fail’: Animal rights group