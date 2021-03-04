West Kelowna structure fire results in death of pets, injured firefighter

Crews arrived at the Ponderosa Rd. home to find the rear of the building engulfed in flames

An early-morning structure fire in West Kelowna resulted in the injury of a firefighter, and the death of two pets.

Just after 3 a.m. this morning (March 4) West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire on Ponderosa Rd. When crews arrived, they found the rear of the home to be engulfed in flames.

“Firefighters attacked the flames and entered the building to search for any occupants,” said Fire Chief Jason Brolund in a statment.

According to Brolund, one pet was found by firefighters, but two other pets did not survive. One firefighter was injured and is being assessed.

Crews responded in full force with four engines, one ladder truck and three support vehicles, totalling 21 crew.

Five individuals were displaced, and are in the care of BC Emergency Support Services.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire Investigators will commence a fire and cause determination investigation later today,” Brolund said.

