West Kelowna to get a HomeSense store

Newest tenant of the Snyatan Shopping Centre announces arrival

A West Kelowna big box store that’s had two tenants come and go since its 2011 opening is about to get new life.

Home Sense, the Canadian housewares arm of the Winners family of stores, is moving into the corner shop of the Snyatan Shopping Centre in Westbank, joining a dollar store, Winners and several restaurants, among others. The move-in was announced in June, but it wasn’t until this week that the company was ready to hang a sign, announcing its imminent arrival.

READ MORE: FUTURE SHOP CLOSES

When the Snyatan Shopping Centre opened, the first tenant in the large corner building was Future Shop.

It closed in January 2013 along with sister stores across the country to “reduce unnecessary costs, eliminate redundant operating systems and to optimize its real estate strategy to reflect a more changing retail landscape,” according to a company press release at the time. The store had just opened in 2011.

In 2014 Wholesale Sports announced it would be moving in.

It lasted until September 2017 when it closed along with 11 other stores across Western Canada.

“There were numerous external factors that led to this decision including… the continued shift to online purchases, and an overall slowing of consumer discretionary spending as a whole, Carole Kitchen said, president and CEO of UFA, in a press release from the time.

READ MORE: WHOLESALE SPORTS CLOSING

“The orderly wind down of Wholesale Sports will allow UFA to focus on its core business of agriculture and petroleum.”

Anthem properties in conjunction with the WFN opened the shopping centre. Snyatan means “a gathering place.”

