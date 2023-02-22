WestJet has put a halt on plans to offer flight service between Vancouver and Penticton six times a week. (Mark Brett - Western News file)

WestJet has put a halt on plans to offer flight service between Vancouver and Penticton six times a week. (Mark Brett - Western News file)

WestJet cancels flight route between Penticton and Vancouver

New route would have seen flights from Penticton to YVR six times a week

Plans for WestJet to offer more flights out of Penticton’s airport have gone by the wayside.

The airline has cancelled a once-promised route between Vancouver and Penticton, which would see six new flights each week go from the Interior to the province’s largest city.

WestJet initially made the promise during an announcement at the Penticton Regional Airport in August 2022, adding that the airline would become the only carrier in the Peach City to serve both Calgary and Vancouver, starting February 2023.

“We can confirm that we did make the extremely difficult decision not to move forward with our service between Penticton and Vancouver,” said Madison Kruger from WestJet’s media relations office, in an email to Black Press.

“We sincerely apologize for the impact this may have on those guests who were looking forward to taking advantage of the route.”

WestJet’s first flight on the new route was planned for Feb. 17.

Despite efforts made to support the route’s viability, Kruger adds that all related plans were eventually pulled.

WestJet says its customers with tickets on the route were provided with as much notice as possible, either directly or through a travel agent.

The airline has offered those customers a refund to their original form of payment or the option of arranging alternative travel plans, Kruger said.

WestJet announced last week it plans on resuming non-stop flights between Penticton and Edmonton this summer, after a two-year hiatus.

As part of the airline’s peak-season expansion, flights from Edmonton will depart at 11 a.m. and arrive in Penticton at 11:27, twice a week starting on July 1.

READ MORE: Flights between Penticton and Edmonton to resume after 2-year hiatus

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsNewsPentictonVancouverWestJet

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Political spin on election interference helps China undermine democracies: Trudeau
Next story
Crash knocks out power for hundreds in Vernon, Coldstream

Just Posted

Erik Olesen, who ran Vernon mayor in last fall’s municipal election, failed to disclose his campaign expenses by the Feb. 13, 2023 deadline and is therefore barred from running in the next election. (File photo)
Vernon mayoral candidate can’t run in next election after failing to file campaign expenses

A First World War internment camp in Vernon, at the site of what is now MacDonald Park, is the subject of a locally written and printed book, entitled, The most difficult of our camps, Vernon Internment Camp 1914-1920. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Vernon First World War internment camp book going to schools

Power has been knocked out for 454 customers in Vernon and Coldstream due to a vehicle crash Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (BC Hydro image)
Crash knocks out power for hundreds in Vernon, Coldstream

Coldstream residents could be facing an 8.4 per cent tax hike this year. Council will decide on the tax increase at a special council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Submitted photo)
Coldstream council eyeing steep tax hike