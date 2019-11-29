The Kelowna Costco location on Highway 97. (Mackenzie Britton - Kelowna Capital News)

Wet facility a possibility if Kelowna Costco relocation rejected

Victor Projects intends to develop the land regardless if Costco’s relocation is approved

The site where Costco could be relocated will be developed whether the box store is approved or not.

That’s according to an email obtained by Kelowna Capital News from Bristol Gardens’ strata council to its residents, following a meeting on Nov. 21 about the proposed development.

According to the email, if Costco’s relocation isn’t approved the owner of the land, Victor Projects, will push to build residential units on the site, including the possibility of a “wet” housing facility.

“Perhaps the most important item discussed is if Costco does not go in, what will?” reads the council meeting recap from council member Stuart Rosove.

“Rick Miller, from Victor Projects noted that his company intends on developing that land as it has been vacant for too long.

“It has over 1 million square feet of potential usage — and can fit over 1,700 residential units with some mixed commercial use. This includes potential for additional ‘treatment’ (wet) facilities for addicts.”

According to the email, Miller told the strata council that if 1,700 residential units are built it will likely produce far more traffic issues than Costco.

Neither Gertie Sandquist, the strata council’s president, nor Victor Projects responded to a request for comment.

In September, Costco revealed plans to build a 3.6-acre warehouse with 812 parking stalls and a gas bar near the intersection of Baron Road and Leckie Road, just behind the Real Canadian Superstore.

The plan indicates the store would be about 20 per cent larger than the current Costco Highway 97 location, coming in at over 155,000 square-feet.

According to the email obtained by Kelowna Capital News, if Costco is approved the land will be leased for 20 years to the company and there will be 12 pumps at the gas station allowing 24 cars to fill up at one time.

To date, Victor Projects has met with three strata councils and has another four or five to go.

In November, Ron Ready, a resident in the area of the proposed location, said he was concerned that the already-heavy traffic in the area will become unmanageable if the box store is built.

READ MORE: Costco relocation will create congestion on Kelowna roadways: resident

READ MORE: Kelowna Costco may be on the move, council to hear plans within 6 months

