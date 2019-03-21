What happened to the ‘live grenade’ found in Armstrong

RCMP tweeted a video of what EDU did with the explosive device that was found in Armstrong.

A front-line officer was approached by a concerned citizen that observed what they believed to be some sort of explosive device in the area of the 3100 block of Smith Drive Tuesday.

Officers attended to the area and found a small device which had the appearance of a hand grenade sitting on top of a cement barrier. Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, the EDU arrived – having had to deal with another incident in Nanaimo the night prior – and confirmed the device was a modified grenade and was no risk to public safety.

Ever wonder what happens to things such as the modified grenade that was found in Armstrong on March 19th? In order to dispose of the item safely the Explosive Disposal Unit takes the object and safely detonates it in a controlled environment. #RCMPEDU #Cooljobs #wearehiring pic.twitter.com/IAlND6dd6s — Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (@VernonNOkRCMP) March 20, 2019

To destroy the device, RCMP said the unit will rig it up, bury it and detonate it for safety reasons.

