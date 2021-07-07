Wildfire burns close to homes off Highway 5A near Kamloops

The blaze is located near Trapp Lake between Kamloops and Merritt

A wildfire has broken out near Trapp Lake off Highway 5A, between Kamloops and Merritt.

The blaze sparked about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Flames are growing close to homes surrounding Trapp Lake.

BC Wildfire is on scene with air tankers, dropping water on the blaze.

According to a witness, people were packing up and leaving their homes.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has not issued an official statement of evacuation.

The estimated size is not yet known, neither is the cause of the fire.

