Wildfire emergency siren on par for Vernon resort

Predator Ridge residents will be alerted to the impending danger of wildfire.
Vernon city council unanimously agreed to the Predator Ridge Community Emergency Management Committee’s request to place an emergency siren up a pole installed at the resort’s firehall, alerting residents, golfers, hikers, bikers and staff if an evacuation order has been issued because of a wildfire.
The siren will be a high-powered directional, rotating siren that will be purchased by Predator owners Wesbild Developments and Sparkling Hill Resort.
The city’s emergency management program will serve as the coordinating agency and will have the authority to activate and control the siren should an evacuation order be issued.
Impressed by the committee’s “good work and sustained effort to improve community safety,” council agreed to the request with a handful of provisions, including that the system be in place for a three-year trial period starting no sooner than April 1, 2023, which will provide staff time to ensure all supporting systems, training, testing, processes and communication plans can be implemented.
The emergency committee will help Vernon Fire Rescue Services’ emergency program with ongoing public communication about the siren.
Visible signage will be installed at various key locations throughout Predator Ridge, including the two, 18-hole golf courses and Sparkling Hill. The committee is responsible for funding the signs.
System testing will occur once a month in April, May, June, July, August.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.