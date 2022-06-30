Wildfire emergency siren on par for Vernon resort

Predator Ridge to install high-powered siren at its firehall to alert residents and users to evecuate

The White Rock Lake fire comes down the hill towards Westside Road as viewed from Predator Ridge Aug. 6, 2021. Predator Ridge and Sparkling Hill were excluded from the evacuation alerts issued Friday. With Vernon council’s blessing, Predator’s emergency community response committee will be installing a high-powered, directional, rotating siren to alert the resort’s residents, golfers, hikers, bikers and staff to evacuate because of an impending wildfire. (Steve Wensley - Prime Light Media)

Predator Ridge residents will be alerted to the impending danger of wildfire.

Vernon city council unanimously agreed to the Predator Ridge Community Emergency Management Committee’s request to place an emergency siren up a pole installed at the resort’s firehall, alerting residents, golfers, hikers, bikers and staff if an evacuation order has been issued because of a wildfire.

The siren will be a high-powered directional, rotating siren that will be purchased by Predator owners Wesbild Developments and Sparkling Hill Resort.

The city’s emergency management program will serve as the coordinating agency and will have the authority to activate and control the siren should an evacuation order be issued.

Impressed by the committee’s “good work and sustained effort to improve community safety,” council agreed to the request with a handful of provisions, including that the system be in place for a three-year trial period starting no sooner than April 1, 2023, which will provide staff time to ensure all supporting systems, training, testing, processes and communication plans can be implemented.

The emergency committee will help Vernon Fire Rescue Services’ emergency program with ongoing public communication about the siren.

Visible signage will be installed at various key locations throughout Predator Ridge, including the two, 18-hole golf courses and Sparkling Hill. The committee is responsible for funding the signs.

System testing will occur once a month in April, May, June, July, August.

READ MORE: Emergency siren sought at Vernon’s Predator Ridge

READ MORE: False fire alarm near Predator Ridge



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Alert-system testB.C. Wildfires 2022Fire evacuationVernon