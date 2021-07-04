Wildfire erupts near the town of Oliver

An out of control wildfire has started five kilometres from the town of Oliver Sunday evening. (Gwen Bruce-Duncan Facebook) Air bombers drop fire retardant on the new wildfire that erupted near the town of Oliver Sunday evening. The out of control blaze started around 4:40 p.m. (Facebook) Fire near the town of Oliver Sunday evening, July 4, 2021. (Shawna Michaud Facebook)

A large and out of control wildfire erupted near the town of Oliver on Sunday evening.

BC Wildfire and Oliver Fire Department are currently battling the the ‘Wolfcub Creek wildfire, located approximately five kilometres northeast of town, off McKinney Road.

The fire is estimated at eight hectares in size and is classified as ‘out of control,’ said BC Wildfire. The fire was discovered around 4:40 p.m.

“Ground crews are working alongside the Oliver Fire Department and are being assisted with aerial resources. The cause of the fire is undetermined and structures are in the area but not immediately threatened.”

One social media video appears to show one home on fire, but that hasn’t been confirmed by the fire department.

The plume of smoke is very visible from everywhere in Oliver. Air bombers have been dropping fire retardant on the blaze as well as helicopters dropping water.

Oliver Fire Rescue is asking people stay away from the area.

People are reminded to avoid any areas around the fire off McKinney Road as emergency vehicles will be moving in and out of those areas. Also be on the lookout for aircraft flying or retrieving water from the lakes.

“If you’re in the way, they can’t help!” Oliver Fire Rescue posted to Facebook.

