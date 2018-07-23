Wildfire evacuation order rescinded for five properties

Change issued by Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, but Summerland evacuation order remains

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has rescinded an evacuation order for five residential properties along Highway 97 north of Summerland.

The properties are at 660 Hwy. 97, 625 Hwy. 97, 629 Hwy. 97, 608 Hwy. 97 and 567 Hwy. 97.

These properties still remain on evacuation alert.

For those returning to their properties, the Regional District advises some precautions.

Those who can only enter their homes once are urged to remove valuables and take steps to secure their properties.

For those able to return longer, suggestions include:

• Bring supplies like a flashlight, tools, drinking water, gloves, garbage bags and a first aid kit.

• Walk around the perimeter of any structure before entering, noting electrical wiring, any gas smell or debris that could fall.

• Enter with caution and check that the main power breaker is off.

• Only use generators outdoors; do not connect to a household circuit.

 • Note sewage and water damage; your septic system or sump pump may not work without power and water may not be potable (that is, may not be safe to consume).

• Do not use your sewage disposal system unless you know it’s capable of handling waste.

• If using propane, gas or heating oil, contact suppliers for inspection and service.

• Take pictures, keep track of your expenses and time spent cleaning up, and keep your receipts

Within the municipality of Summerland, the evacuation alert for properties on Bridgeman Road has been lifted.

However, other evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

Two wildfires are continuing to burn near Summerland.

The Mount Conkle wildfire is now an estimated 118 hectares in size. There are 48 firefighters on the scene and BC Wildfire has reported that the five is 90 per cent hand and machine guarded, and is hose-lined around the majority of the fire.

The Mount Eneas fire, south of Peachland, is at 1,516 hectares and is still considered out of control.

There are 112 firefighters, ground crews, heavy equipment and air support working on the fire today.

In the Garnet Valley area, 30 properties along Garnet Valley Road from Wildhorse Road north remain on evacuation order, while the properties along Jones Flat Road to Wildhorse Road are on evacuation alert.

