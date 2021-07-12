UPDATE: Wildfire near Lavington under control

The blaze located near Coldstream Creek is .01 hectares in size

UPDATE: 10:42 a.m.

BC Wildfire is listing the blaze near Coldstream Creek as under control.

The fire grew to just .01 hectares in size and is suspected to be human-caused.

Crews on site evaluated the situation and will continue to monitor.

A wildfire sparked near Lavington on Sunday.

The blaze is about 3.8 kilometres up Coldstream Creek and is about .01 hectares in size.

According to BC Wildfire, the blaze is suspected to be human-caused.

