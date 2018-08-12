Wildfire north of Okanagan Connector has no growth overnight

Crews are working to contain a wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain, west of West Kelowna

Update: 11:29 a.m.

The Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire did not experience any growth overnight. The 550 hectare wildfire is now being reported as 75 per cent guarded and fire fighters were aided by some rain.

BC Wildfire Service says they have not updated the size of the fire due to heavy smoke and poor visibility, and will be mapping the size once again when visibility improves.

Five firefighters are on scene today along with the help of heavy equipment as they work toward extinguishing the wildfire.

Original Saturday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m.

The Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire, located west of West Kelowna, has experienced growth overnight, according to BC Wildfire information officer Brenna Ward.

It is currently still estimated at 550 hectares, but crews expect that number will change today, she said.

She described the fire’s growth as “slow” and “steady” overnight.

Yesterday, Ward said the fire was burning to the west, but as the wind’s changed it began to burn eastward, back in on itself.

Fourteen wildfire crew members are on scene today along with three pieces of heavy equipment. Crews have been successful in establishing a guard on the west flank of the fire, she said.

Priorities today will be on initial attack crews as thunderstorms are expected around the Okanagan, she said, so crews will be working to quickly extinguish fires.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for properties and camping areas north of Highway 97C including the following lakes:

Pennask Lake (western boundary)

Mellin Lake (northern boundary)

Barton Lake (north-eastern boundary)

Eileen Lake (south-eastern boundary)

UPDATE: We're responding to the Gottfriedsen Mountain #BCwildfire, located ~24 km west of #WestKelowna, with ground crews, air support and heavy equipment. Since discovery, it has grown to ~100 ha and is expected to grow further. #BCHwy97C pic.twitter.com/4v5e9dNnEJ — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 10, 2018

