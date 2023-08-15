A view of smoke in the air in Vernon Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, 2023. (Submitted photo)

Wildfire smoke prompts air quality advisory for Okanagan, Shuswap

Other impacted regions include Similkameen, Nicola and Columbia

Wildfire smoke is impacting air quality in the Okanagan, Shuswap, Similkameen, Nicola and Columbia regions of B.C. Tuesday.

A smoky skies bulletin has been issued for the above regions, with wildfire smoke expected to impact the regions over the next 24 to 48 hours.

“During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour,” reads an air quality bulletin, issued by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health.”

Those with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

During smoky conditions, follow the following tips:

• Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you feel unwell.

• Stay cool and drink plenty of fluids.

• If you have asthma or other chronic illness, carry any rescue (fast-acting) medications with you at all times and activate your personal care plan that has been designed with your family physician.

• Make sure that children and others who cannot care for themselves follow the same advice.

Monitor your symptoms:

• People respond differently to smoke. Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears.

• Exposure to wildfire smoke and the virus that causes COVID-19 can both result in respiratory symptoms such as a dry cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing. Use the BC COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool to help determine whether you need further assessment or testing for COVID-19.

