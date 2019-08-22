Wildfire sparks beside Highway 3 west of Keremeos

A wildfire on the side of Highway 3 just west of Keremeos that sparked Thursday night is now under control.

According to B.C. Wildfire spokesperson Madison Smith the blaze is .5 hectares in size.

Smith reported there are scant details about the fire, and it is not immediately known how it started.

An attack crew of three B.C. Wildfire personnel responded to the fire, she said.

Keremeos emergency crews were also on scene.

Most Read