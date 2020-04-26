WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside to prevent wildlife conflict with new initiatives

While the COVID-19 pandemic may be keeping many of us at home, that is not true for the bears and other wildlife that live in the Okanagan.

WildSafeBC is the provincial leader in preventing conflict with wildlife through collaboration, education and community solutions, and is delivered by the BC Conservation Foundation in communities across BC.

Meg Bjordal, is back this season as the WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside Coordinator, in the communities of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Peachland and the greater Central Okanagan West Electoral Area. As Community Coordinator, Meg will be working hard to reach out to community members in new and innovative ways that maintain physical distancing and safety for the community.

From April to November, Meg will be involved in a number of WildSafeBC modified program initiatives including door-to-door information delivery campaigns, garbage tagging, and webinar delivery of our highly requested WildSafe Ranger Program for school-aged children as well as our Wildlife Awareness and Safety Education sessions.

“We will continue to provide local wildlife activity news and tips as the season progress on our local Facebook page,” said Bjordal.

“We look forward to hearing from you and with your help, we can reduce conflict with wildlife and keep our community safe.”

For further information on wildlife and how to reduce human-wildlife conflict visit www.wildsafebc.com, follow WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside on Facebook, or contact your local Community Coordinator, Meg Bjordal, at okwestside@wildsafebc.com or 250-826-3114.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter