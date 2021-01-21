Wind-damaged trees to come down in Lake Country park

Seven Black Locust trees at Okanagan Centre Park and Museum will need to be removed after sustaining damage in the Jan. 13, 2021, windstorm. (District of Lake Country - Facebook)

Several Black Locust trees will have to come down soon at Okanagan Centre Park and Museum in Lake Country after sustaining damage in the Jan. 13 windstorm.

Continued windy conditions in the Lake Country area have further damaged the trees resulting in the need to take them down in the near future.

“Area residents will see an arborist contractor working in the park in the coming days with a crane for the safe removal of the seven trees,” the district said in a statement Wednesday, Jan. 20.

“The Parks team has been working diligently each year to keep them alive and safe for the public to enjoy the shad and fragrance when in bloom,” the statement reads.

But, with these seven trees gone, the district said it plans to improve the picnic area and replant the park with some healthy replacement trees.

