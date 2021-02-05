Frind Estate Winery, owned by tech entrepreneur Markus Frind, has been developing 900 acres of land in Vernon, including 820 acres on the mountainside south of Bella Vista Road. (Frind Estate Winery photo)

Frind Estate Winery, owned by tech entrepreneur Markus Frind, has been developing 900 acres of land in Vernon, including 820 acres on the mountainside south of Bella Vista Road. (Frind Estate Winery photo)

Winery developer issued cease-work order after flooding in Vernon neighbourhood

Runoff from the Frind Estate Winery project has flooded multiple Bella Vista homes.

After residents sounded the alarm about their homes being flooded by overflow from a large winery development above Vernon’s Bella Vista neighbourhood, the city says work is underway to address the issue.

The City of Vernon says heavy precipitation in January led to the flooding issue below the vineyard project, and staff have ordered the developer — Markus Frind, the founder of major online dating website Plenty of Fish who also owns Kelowna’s Frind Estate Winery — to cease work until the issues are resolved.

“There is site clearing work being done in the area to facilitate a vineyard,” city communications manager Christy Poirier said in a Friday news release. “The city is working with the developer to ensure that this work meets bylaw requirements, including addressing issues that may arise during the site preparation process.”

Property owners in the affected area have contacted the city, which has answered questions related to the stormwater issues.

“Where appropriate, they have been directed to the developer to have their questions or concerns addressed,” a city press release states. “Any issues impacting adjacent properties arising from development activities are the responsibility of the developer.

The affected area is located in the neighbourhood below the mountainside south of Bella Vista Road, just down from The Rise. Frind Developments is keeping staff on site to help deal with the runoff issues, according to the city.

READ MORE: Tech mogul looks to grow Vernon’s presence in Okanagan wine industry

READ MORE: Mudslide displaces Lake Country resident

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big White’s COVID-19 community cluster starting to stabilize
Next story
UPDATE: Power restored for 3,700 residents in Vernon, Coldstream

Just Posted

A medic administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a fellow medic during a campaign to vaccinate front-line medical workers, at the health ministry, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nasser Nasser
Three deaths, 56 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since testing began is now at 6,569

Frind Estate Winery, owned by tech entrepreneur Markus Frind, has been developing 900 acres of land in Vernon, including 820 acres on the mountainside south of Bella Vista Road. (Frind Estate Winery photo)
Winery developer issued cease-work order after flooding in Vernon neighbourhood

Runoff from the Frind Estate Winery project has flooded multiple Bella Vista homes.

The outage has closed down the McDonald’s on 25 Avenue. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star staff)
UPDATE: Power restored for 3,700 residents in Vernon, Coldstream

B.C. Hydro says the cause of the outage was an object on their wires

Tricia “Peggy” Penrose has been missing since Jan. 20. (Kelowna RCMP)
UDPATE: Missing woman located safe

Tricia “Peggy” Penrose was last seen on Jan. 20, may be in Kelowna, Lake Country, Vernon

Othman Ayed Hamdan, who goes by “Adam, is suing the Crown and the Canada Border Services Agency, alleging they arbitrarily detained him at a B.C. jail after his 2017 acquittal on terrorism-related charges. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Former Enderby man suing Crown over alleged Charter abuses in B.C. prison

The man’s deportation order by Canadian officials is still before the courts

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

‘It has been a long time coming,’ said victim’s mother

File photo
Interior Health to pay hotel rooms for COVID self-isolation

Self-isolation critical to minimizing spread of COVID-19, IH said

RCMP locate van being driven erratically on Jan. 19, 2021 near Chase, driver says road rage the problem. (File photo)
Tale of road rage follows crash into fence off Highway 1 near Chase

Red Deer driver given 90-day immediate driving prohibition, breath samples exceed legal limit

Gem Lake Top, at Big White Ski Resort, seen at Jan. 8. (Big White Ski Resort)
Big White’s COVID-19 community cluster starting to stabilize

There were four more cases reported since Feb. 2

Screenshot of Dr. Marc Greidanus from a video series about COVID-19 created in partnership with the Chilliwack Division of Family Practice and the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network. (YouTube)
Q&A: Now’s the time to double down on COVID precautions in B.C., says ER doc

View from Chilliwack according to Dr. Marc on COVID-19 vaccines, ventilators, and variants

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases stay below 500 again Friday

No new outbreaks in the health care system

Construction of an office and residential building in Victoria in 2019. B.C. kept construction going during the COVID-19 pandemic and has avoided retail and restaurant restrictions seen elsewhere in Canada. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. unemployment rate climbs as COVID-19 drags on

Recovery stalled here, going backwards in Ontario, Quebec

Most Read