Winery now open after wildfire

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards had been closed for three days because of Mount Eneas wildfire

Gordon Fitzpatrick, president of Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards north of Summerland, says the winery is open for business once again. For three days during the Mount Eneas wildfire, the winery had been closed. (Summerland Review file photo)

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards north of Summerland is open for business once again after being close for three days during the Mount Eneas wildfire.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the firefighters who safeguarded our property,” said Gordon Fitzpatrick, president of the winery. “Both the winery and vineyard are remarkably unscathed despite our close proximity to the blaze. It is also remarkable how the community in the Okanagan Valley comes together during such emergencies.”

Fitzpatrick said the show of concern and support has been touching.

He thanked Tony Stewart of Quail’s Gate Winery, who accommodated a wedding that had been scheduled for the winery and had to relocate.

In addition, Jim Cuddy altered his itinerary and a concert which had been scheduled for July 18 will now be held on July 31.