Winnie the pooch returned to Lumby man

Man’s best friend is back.

An emotional reunion took place between Barry Christian and his dog Winnie on Thursday, April 2 at the Kelowna SPCA.

“All the ladies at the SPCA hugged Barry after they seen Winnie run so hard to get to him,” said friend Shirley Fraser.

Winnie was allegedly taken from Christian’s Lumby home March 27.

“The SPCA lady in Kelowna, where we found Winnie, said there was no way his dog should have been taken from him,” said Fraser.

The community of Lumby rallied around the Christian after the incident, trying everything to get the four-month-old German shepherd back to her devastated owner.

“I would like to thank the great community that we live in for everything you have done for Barry and his best friend Winnie before he was stolen. The Village office, the girls gave him his dog tag, Rusty Spur that gave him a year’s worth of dog food, the Whitevalley Vet that gave Winnie her shots,” said Fraser.

“It is a great town we live in.”

Winnie is now registered as a service dog in training for emotional support for Christian.

