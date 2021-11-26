Hwy 1, about 46 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Hwy 1, about 46 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Winter storm warning on Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Heavy snow continues today over the Pass, hazardous winter conditions are expected

Hazardous winter conditions are expected to continue Friday (Nov. 26) on the portion of the Trans Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

The weather system is expected to bring heavy snow, including an additional 5 cm of snow accumulating on the roads in the area in the early afternoon.

Heavy snowfall will gradually ease later into the afternoon.

According to a weather alert issued by Environment Canada, drivers should expect reduced visibility due to snowfall, and should be aware that weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Winter tires should be installed by next Friday, October 1

READ MORE: ‘Atmospheric rivers’ are the new hurricanes, rating system coming

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RevelstokesnowstormStormtrans-canada highwayWeather

Previous story
Former B.C. driving instructor dies days after Crown says sex assault charges won’t be laid
Next story
Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired at Vanderhoof police, sparking lockdown

Just Posted

Interior Health is planning whole community immunization clinics in rural and remote communities. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health planning COVID clinics in rural areas

An online fundraiser has been launched for Dot Glennie, a Vernon mother recently diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer in both lungs. (Facebook photo)
Financial aid sought for Vernon mother’s cancer fight

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating the RCMP after a man sustained a serious injury following his arrest in Enderby on Nov. 24, 2021. (File Photo)
Police watchdog investigating after man injured following arrest in Enderby

Dr. Katharine Smart. (www.cma.ca)
Canadian Medical Association president fields COVID questions from Okanagan parents