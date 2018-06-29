Witnesses asked to come forward after suspicious death of Vernon woman

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating an incident in the Central Okanagan

Jordyn Kitchener - Credit: West Kelowna RCMP

West Kelowna RCMP is asking for witnesses to come forward regarding a suspicious death of a Vernon woman.

On June 29, just after 7 a.m. the West Kelowna RCMP responded to call of a sudden death in the 1300 block of Ponderosa Road in West Kelowna. When police attended a nearby residence, they located a deceased woman whose death appeared suspicious. As a result, the West Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section was called to investigate, said an RCMP news release.

The woman has been identified as 29-year-old, Jordyn Kitchener from Vernon. Kitchener’s name has been released to further the police investigation. The West Kelowna RCMP are working with the BC Coroners Service to determine what led up to Kitchener’s death, the release said.

The investigation is in its early stages, and an autopsy is required to determine a cause of death for Kitchener. Until more details and facts surrounding Miss Kitchener’s death are determined the risk to the public remain unknown.

Cpl. Meghan Foster of the West Kelowna RCMP said “Kitchener was last seen at her home in Vernon at 7 p.m. on June 28. Investigators are asking anyone who knew her, or saw her after this time to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-2880, or should they wish to remain anonymous to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve Trump supporter

Just Posted

Witnesses asked to come forward after suspicious death of Vernon woman

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating an incident in the Central Okanagan

UPDATED: Vernon murder suspect denied bail

Justice Frank Cole denied bail for Paramjit Singh Bogarh June 29

Downtown Vernon to get new parking lot

64 stalls, on sale July 4

$30,000 worth of drugs found in Lake Country home

Vernon RCMP seized the drugs from the home and an arrest was made

Kalamalka Lake Road open in Vernon

City reopened Vernon stretch at 12 p.m. Construction ongoing in Coldstream

Tulip the three-legged puppy gets a second chance

A healthy, three-legged puppy is looking for a new home after surgery at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

U.S. baseball team rescues B.C. woman from burning car

Port Angeles Lefties were on their way to Kelowna when they rescued the woman along Highway 1

Viola Desmond honoured with Canadian Walk of Fame star

Her 91-year-old sister Wanda says “she let nothing stand in her way”

B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve Trump supporter

The customer was sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap

Injured Broncos hockey player out of coma, unable to speak

Defenceman Layne Matechuk’s family said he was in a coma for the first month

From ketchup to toilet paper: Canada launching retaliatory tariff broadside

Canada’s $16.6-billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on dozens of U.S. products set to kick in July 1

Crown asks for 18-20 months jail time for officer who kissed teen, young woman

James Fisher pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation, breach of trust after he kissed two young people

Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop now delivered through Uber Eats

Man forced to trek 23 kilometres out of B.C. backcountry after bike stolen

Ross Hunt’s $1,000 bike was stolen on June 20

Most Read