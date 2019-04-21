The RCMP had a section of Kelowna’s Gyro Beach secured with police tape on April 21.(Google Maps Image)

Update: RCMP confirm body found at Kelowna’s Gyro Beach

Police tape is blocking part of the beach and several RCMP officers are on scene.

  • Apr. 21, 2019 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Update 3:40 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed a body was found floating in the waters of Okanagan Lake near Gyro Beach.

Police received the call at 2:23 p.m. about what appeared to be a person floating face down in the lake. RCMP officers responded to the scene along with paramedics and firefighters. The BC Coroners Service has been called in to conduct an investigation.

“The investigation remains in its early stages at this time, as police work alongside the coroner to identify the deceased,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. “Once the individual is identified, our next priority will be to properly notify their next of kin.”

Gyro Beach remains closed to give emergency crews access to the scene. The RCMP say they expect it will remain closed for a number of hours to allow police and coroners to conduct their investigation.

We would greatly appreciate it if the general public would avoid the immediate area at this time,” O’Donaghey added.

RCMP have not confirmed the victim’s particulars, but a witness at the scene said the body appeared to be that of a woman in her 20s who was fully dressed in a flannel shirt and boots.

Original Story:

A portion of Gyro Beach Park was closed Sunday (April 21) afternoon after a body was found.

Witnesses told the Capital News that bystanders pulled the body from the lake after a child was the first to locate it.

Part of the beach and public park in Kelowna is secured with police tape and several RCMP officers are on scene.

More to come.

Update: RCMP confirm body found at Kelowna's Gyro Beach

