The Independent Investigations Office is investigating after a woman died in Dawson Creek while under arrest. (THE NEWS/files)

Woman dies in Dawson Creek after arrest

Police watchdog investigating after woman arrested and jailed

The Independent Investigations Office has been deployed after a woman died while under arrest in Dawson Creek.

RCMP said they arrested a man and a woman on Saturday morning and took them to a holding cell as part of an ongoing investigation, according to the police watchdog.

READ MORE: Man dies on Sunshine Coast after police try to arrest him

Later on, paramedics were called because of the woman’s “behaviour,” the office said. When they arrived, she went into medical distress and was rushed to hospital, but did not survive.

The IIO is now investigating whether police played a role in the death.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy
Next story
B.C. MP in hospital with pancreatic cancer

Just Posted

Vernon radio station shows heart for VJH maternity ward

Sun-FM set for 16th annual Have a Heart Radiothon fundraiser Thursday, April 25

Former foster child lovingly remembers Salmon Arm shooting victim

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

Fewer floods but busy fire season forecast for Okanagan

Water supply and wildfire outlook examined for 2019

UPDATE: Salmon Arm dad killed, man in custody after church shooting

Gordon Parmenter was one of two men shot at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ on Sunday, April 14.

Accused Lake Country wife killer back in court

“We’re all just devastated by what happened.”

VIDEO: Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral on fire

Peak of church is undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Rockets players make final listings for NHL Central Scouting

5 Rockets have made the final listings

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Lions get Parkinson’s group moving in Vernon

Exercise proven to slow down the progression of the disease

Okanagan juniors earn NHL draft rankings

Mason Snell and captain Massimo Rizzo of the Penticton Vees win spots in 2019 NHL draft rankings.

Knife wielding man allegedly robs three Kamloops businesses

Police are looking the suspect responsible for robbing three businesses in 24 hours

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

Most Read