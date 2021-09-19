Woman found dead at Highway 33 and Nickel Road in Kelowna

The death is believed to be suspicious

Kelowna RCMP has launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found in Kelowna.

The police were called to the intersection of Highway 33 and Nickel road just after 7 a.m, where they found the woman’s body. Community members reported heavy police presence in the area, and a section of the sidewalk was covered by black tarp.

The death is believed to be suspicious at this time, said RCMP in a media release.

“Investigators from the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit have taken conduct of the investigation. Officers remain on scene collecting physical evidence and canvassing for witnesses and surveillance video,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Further information, including the identity of the woman, is not being released at this time.

Those with information relating to the person’s death is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

