Woman in custody as RCMP investigate reckless driving near Peachland

Woman climbs through passenger window and continues attepts to flee after being boxed in by police

A Kamloops woman may be facing charges in connection with reckless behaviour on Central Okanagan highways, possibly including criminal impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on April 6, an officer who had a vehicle stopped along Highway 97 South of Peachland observed a red Ford F-350 passing by on the highway, allegedly at high speed.

Additional police officers responded to the area in an attempt to locate and stop the vehicle before it reached West Kelowna. According to their release, they also believed the woman behind the wheel of the red pickup was involved in an attempted carjacking reported near Renfrew Road in Peachland.

Read More: Lake Country man charged in the 2016 killing of his wife

Read More: Tracy Gray new Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative candidate

The suspect vehicle was sighted again, this time heading south, towards Summerland. Police say the vehicle was travelling below the posted speed limit and the driver unknowingly flagged one of the unmarked police cars to pass her.

“Additional marked and unmarked patrol units moved in and surrounded the suspect vehicle, when police believed it was safe to do so,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “Our officers were forced to box the suspect vehicle in, after the driver attempted to reverse and flee.”

With her vehicle immobilized, the female driver climbed out of the passenger side window and attempted to flee; she was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

“Thankfully no one was injured during the unfolding of each of the events,” O’Donaghey added.

Read More: Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera

Read More: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

As police investigated, drug paraphernalia was found inside the woman’s vehicle and a Drug Recognition Expert was called to conduct a drug influence evaluation on the woman.

Any additional witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lake Country man charged in the 2016 killing of his wife
Next story
France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Vernon photographer captures nature

Check out Hunt’s spring set of photographs.

Vernon boxing club caters to Parkinson’s patients

CounterPunch Boxing Club takes place Monday and Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at IRON HEART GYM.

Vernon Alzheimer’s Walk honours Margaret Stecyk

The annual walk takes place at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 5.

Boating impact considered on Kal Lake

Among the recommendations are designating low or no wake zones where only non-motorized activities and developing response plans if there is a fuel spill.

Lake Country man charged in the 2016 killing of his wife

Second degree murder charge laid in the 2016 death of Arlene Westervelt

Vernon Vipers surprised with welcome home

Cheers, cowbells, horns, whistles and even a trumpet rang out when the team bus arrive home after securing their spot to play in the Fred Page Cup championship.

South Okanagan group wants to break new ground for female lacrosse

Association is hosting a free clinic with Savannah Smith, a former NCAA player

Scheer promises to release new documents related to SNC-Lavalin affair

His announcement is set for 2 p.m. eastern time

WATCH: ‘best of the best’ young B.C. gymnasts compete

First time for provincial Junior Olympic championships

Kelowna man injured in jump from his stolen truck as suspects fled

The grey 2005 Chevrolet Silverado is still outstanding

France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Trudeau created a gender-equality advisory council

Woman in custody as RCMP investigate reckless driving near Peachland

Woman climbs through passenger window and continues attepts to flee after being boxed in by police

Binnington boosts Blues to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver misses playoffs for fourth season in a row

Penticton’s Cannery Brewing heads to second round of the Best Label Competition

The competition is a part of the upcoming Great Okanagan Beer Festival

Most Read