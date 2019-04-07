Woman in custody as RCMP investigate reckless driving near Peachland

Woman climbs through passenger window and continues attepts to flee after being boxed in by police

A Kamloops woman may be facing charges in connection with reckless behaviour on Central Okanagan highways, possibly including criminal impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on April 6, an officer who had a vehicle stopped along Highway 97 South of Peachland observed a red Ford F-350 passing by on the highway, allegedly at high speed.

Additional police officers responded to the area in an attempt to locate and stop the vehicle before it reached West Kelowna. According to their release, they also believed the woman behind the wheel of the red pickup was involved in an attempted carjacking reported near Renfrew Road in Peachland.

The suspect vehicle was sighted again, this time heading south, towards Summerland. Police say the vehicle was travelling below the posted speed limit and the driver unknowingly flagged one of the unmarked police cars to pass her.

“Additional marked and unmarked patrol units moved in and surrounded the suspect vehicle, when police believed it was safe to do so,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “Our officers were forced to box the suspect vehicle in, after the driver attempted to reverse and flee.”

With her vehicle immobilized, the female driver climbed out of the passenger side window and attempted to flee; she was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

“Thankfully no one was injured during the unfolding of each of the events,” O’Donaghey added.

As police investigated, drug paraphernalia was found inside the woman’s vehicle and a Drug Recognition Expert was called to conduct a drug influence evaluation on the woman.

Any additional witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

