A woman at Shopper’s Drug Mart in Penticton was observed shoplifting by an employee on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact the RCMP. (Photo- Crime Stoppers South Okanagan Similkameen)

Woman suspected of shoplifting Penticton drug store before kicking employee

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact Penticton RCMP or Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was seen shoplifting from a drug store in Penticton and kicking a witness before dashing through the exit.

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Penticton observed a woman stealing merchandise on Dec. 14. The suspect was seen wearing a hoodie and sunglasses.

After approaching the suspect, the employee was kicked and the woman left the store.

Crime Stoppers describes the suspect as an “aggressive shoplifter.”

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

