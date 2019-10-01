Injured woman rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue was called out to help a hiker left stranded by her group on Rice Lake trail in Vancouver on Sept. 29, 2019. (North Shore Rescue Facebook)
North Shore Rescue was called out to help a hiker left stranded by her group on Rice Lake trail in Vancouver on Sept. 29, 2019. (North Shore Rescue Facebook)
North Shore Rescue was called out to help a hiker left stranded by her group on Rice Lake trail in Vancouver on Sept. 29, 2019. (North Shore Rescue Facebook)

A woman left stranded by her group with an ankle injury along a Vancouver trail is on the mend after another hiker managed to get a call through to 911.

According to North Shore Rescue, the woman was hiking with four others who she met through an online meet up website on the Rice Lake trail Sunday afternoon when they split into two groups: three hikers in the “fast group” and the woman and a man in the slower one.

ALSO READ: North Shore Rescue urges caution to outdoor enthusiasts ahead of snowfall

But at some point, the man left the woman behind. North Shore Rescue said on Facebook that it’s not clear if she was left stranded before or after the ankle injury.

“Thankfully the Good Samaritan who found the injured hiker came across her and was able to get a call out,” the search group said. “This person also helped her down the trail until NSR crews were able access her, provide first aid, and assist her out.”

The search crew was deployed by 7 p.m. to Lynn Headwaters. There, search members encountered the rest of the hiking group, who was “planning on leaving the area and had no plans to phone 911.”

The group was given a long chat about the “very bad, life threatening decision”of not calling for help if someone doesn’t return from a hike.

“Obviously, this is extremely concerning that a hiking group would leave one member behind and had no plans to contact authorities,” North Shore Rescue said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Program aims to show Canadian doctors the biases Indigenous women face
Next story
Update: Smoke continues to spew off Peachland house fire

Just Posted

Okanagan Cops for Kids Ride raises $350,000

Ride captain offers special thanks to Vernon community

Candidates tackle climate change, immigration and housing at Salmon Arm forum

North Okanagan-Shuswap contenders share views on topical issues

Light snow weekend at SilverStar Mountain

SilverStar passholders likely couldn’t help getting excited for the upcoming season after… Continue reading

Pumpkin season starts at Vernon’s Davison Orchards

October is here, and Davison Orchards is in full-on pumpkin mode

Museum open house rolls out new ideas for Vernon

Cultural centre among items public had a chance to give input on

Armstrong welcomes international design gurus Arne & Carlos

Pair share inspiration at Asparagus Theatre Oct. 8

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Update: Smoke continues to spew off Peachland house fire

Emergency crews are responding to house fire on Brent Road off of Highway 97

Victoria choir gives flawless Okanagan concert

Vox Humana concert held over from April makes impression

Injured woman rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue in Vancouver says it is ‘extremely concerning’

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates discuss climate change

Forum in Keremeos addressed environmental issues

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

Cleanup of bankrupt dump on Penticton Indian Band reserve could cost well over $1 million

RDOS staff say household tax required if $3.5 million in tipping fees waived as requested

Most Read