Woman’s breath sample three times legal limit

A 40-year-old woman provided two breath samples that were three times the legal limit following a single-vehicle crash into a pole on Alexis Park Drive Tuesday night. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP arrested a woman for impaired driving after she recorded a blood reading of three times the legal limit.

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a single-vehicle collision in the 3700 block of Alexis Park Drive after a vehicle crashed into a pole.

The attending officer entered into an impaired investigation after the female driver displayed signs and symptoms of alcohol consumption. The female was subsequently arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the nearest medical center for treatment by B.C. Ambulance. Shortly after she was released from treatment, the woman was escorted back to the RCMP detachment where she provided two samples of her breath that were both three times over the legal limit.

“This was a very serious collision and the vehicle sustained significant damage,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. Not only is the driver fortunate to have sustained only minor injuries, but that no one else was seriously injured as a result.

The driver, a 40 year old Vernon woman is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and is scheduled to appear in court April 26th, 2018.

Impaired driving is an entirely preventable cause of death and injuries, with immense costs and devastating effects to our communities. The number of people killed in impaired-related crashes each year has significantly dropped with 40 years of Counterattack, but impaired driving remains a top contributing factor in B.C.

There’s no excuse to drink and drive. If you plan to drink, leave your car at home.