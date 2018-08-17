Woodpecker goes out with a bang, starts grassfire in B.C. city

Untimely death of woodpecker causes power outage in Cawston

The lights went out permanently for a woodpecker Friday morning, while about 130 Cawston residents went without power for about 45 minutes.

Keremeos firefighters spent a part of the morning putting out a small grass fire that started after a woodpecker blew himself up tapping on a transformer.

Jordy Bosscha, fire chief for the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department said the call came in about the grassfire on Newton Road around 8:30 a.m.

“He was successful in starting a small grass fire and power outage on Newton Road in Cawston. Fortunately no one else was injured,” he said in an email.

Ten Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department members attended and quickly extinguished the two metre by four metre fire.

About 130 FortisBC customers were without power for just over 45 minutes as repair crews worked. Service was restored around 9:20 a.m.

