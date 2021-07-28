Work on bridge near Enderby down for long weekend

Baxter Bridge work at Ashton Creek off now until Aug. 3; traffic control resumes after 7 a.m. Aug. 3

Work on the Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby will be shut down as of Thursday, July 29, through to Monday, Aug. 2, for the B.C. Day holiday long weekend. Traffic control will resume after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3. (Morning Star - file photo)

Work on the Baxter Bridge east of Enderby is taking an extended long weekend.

The Ministry of Transportation said Wednesday, July 28, there will be no work occurring at the bridge site, located on the Shuswap River at Ashton Creek, on Thursday, July 29.

There will also be no work from Friday, July 30, up to and including Monday, Aug. 2 for the B.C. Day long weekend.

Traffic control on the bridge will resume Tuesday, Aug. 3, with control clearing traffic every hour on the hour from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ministry is moving ahead with plans to replace the 71-year-old wooden structure with a new steel span.

READ MORE: Needy Armstrong resident to receive new-to-them car



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConstructionRoad conditions