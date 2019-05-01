Work to begin on Vernon’s 48th Avenue

Lane closures will be in effect as work upgrades being Monday

Construction along Vernon’s 48th Avenue from 29th Street to Highway 97 continues as part of the city’s investment in the infrastructure and active transportation.

The project includes a new drainage culvert, road improvements and multi-use pathway on the north side of 48th Avenue.

The first portion of the project is tentatively scheduled to start Monday and plans to be completed by the end of June.

Lane closures on 48th Avenue between 29th Street and Anderson Way are required to complete this work.

Pedestrian access will be maintained during the road closures throughout construction.



