Work to reduce traffic on Coldstream road next week

Coldstream motorists are being advised of a traffic change happening next week.
The District of Coldstream says investigative road work will take place on McClounie Road next Thursday, March 10, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Traffic will be reduced to single-lane alternating during the work hours.
Traffic control personnel will be on site and drivers are asked to obey all traffic signs.
The district did not say what the investigative work entails or why it is necessary.
Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com