Teck Coal is reporting a serious incident at Greenhills Operations which resulted in one employee being airlifted to hospital. File photo

Worker had been changing tire when it exploded at B.C. mine

RCMP, Ministry investigating incident at Teck’s Greenhills Operations in East Kootenay

A man remains in a serious condition after a truck tire he was changing exploded at an Elk Valley mine.

On Wednesday morning, Elk Valley RCMP issued an update on the incident, which took place in a contractor maintenance shop at Teck Coal’s Greenhills Operations near Elkford about 12:30 p.m. Monday.

LOOK BACK: Contract employee airlifted from Greenhills Operations with serious injuries

According to the RCMP, the man was changing a tire on a 66,000-pound Maxam truck when it appeared to explode.

Mine Rescue Operations and B.C. Ambulance were called, and the man was flown to Calgary Foothills Hospital by STARS Ambulance.

He remains in serious condition with head injuries and a broken arm.

RCMP continue to investigate in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources.

