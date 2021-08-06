WorksafeBC returns deadly Kelowna crane collapse site to developer

Mission Group working to determine next steps, possible timeline changes

WorkSafeBC has returned the Brooklyn building construction site to the Mission Group more than three weeks after a crane toppled, killing five people.

In a letter sent Aug. 4, Mission Group told homeowners that they are working with adjusters, structural engineers and other consultants to determine the project’s next steps and identify any changes to its completion timeline.

“We are committed to getting you this information as soon and as accurately as possible,” said Mission Group.

In an email to Capital News, WorkSafeBC said that they are not available to speak about the investigation into the crash.

“There is no new information to share at this time related to this incident,” said WorkSafeBC.

On July 12, crews were working to dismantle a crane when it collapsed and killed four construction workers and a man working in a nearby office. Several properties in the area were ordered evacuated as a result.

