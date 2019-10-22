World record holder for most impressions comes to Vernon

Fans of Ray Romano may fancy this next act.

Patrick Maliha, who has been compared to Romano combined with a 21st-century Don Rickles, is coming to town.

The world-record holder for most impressions in one minute, beating out the ex-Saturday Night Live cast member Dana Carvey, will take the stage at the Green in Vernon on Friday, Oct. 25.

The Thunder Bay native calls Vancouver home now but his resume boasts festival dates across the country, the United States and beyond.

Maliha has been featured on CBC radio, XM and Sirius satellite radio’s various comedy programs. He got his start on TV back in 2011 when he was featured on Bite TV’s Stand-Up and Bite Me and his one-hour Comedy Now special aired on CTV and the Comedy Network.

Alongside writing partners Eric Fell and Shaun Stewart, Maliha is one-third of the Gentleman Hecklers. Together, they co-wrote an episode of the popular Netflix series Mystery Science Theatre 3000: The Return. Their episode, Cry Wilderness, was spotlighted as the “best episode of 2018” in the anthology series.

Tickets to see Maliha are $15 or $25 for two. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

