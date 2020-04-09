Would-be visitors to Shuswap over the long weekend asked to stay home

Tourists, seasonal residents asked to stay home and not visit the Shuswap this Easter weekend because of COVID-19 pandemic. (Darren Robinson photo)

Now is not the time to take a long-weekend trip.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has issued a news release emphasizing the provincial government’s stay-at-home message, given that this is the time of year when many guests and seasonal residents head to the Shuswap to gather with friends and family.

“The CSRD wishes to reiterate the message from provincial and federal leaders calling on everyone to avoid all non-essential travel and to remain at their primary residence at this time,” states the release. “B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has requested all citizens forego this type of travel, especially to smaller communities where additional pressures could be placed on medical and other needed resources.”

Read more: COVID-19 – Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Read more: Feds amplify stay-home message as cost of aid to Canadians mounts

The CSRD reminds would-be travellers that staying home is key to protecting vulnerable people from the spread of the COVID-19 virus and ensuring that medical services in smaller communities don’t get overwhelmed.

“While we understand the desire for people to come to our beautiful area, now is not the time,” said Kevin Flynn, chair of the CSRD board. “We need to listen to the good advice being provided to all Canadians and stay home. We will be happy to welcome everyone back when it is safe to do so.”

CSRD parks and trails remain open for use, but the regional district reminds people of physical distancing, especially during the holiday weekend. Citizens are asked to use the facilities in a way that keeps all users as safe as possible, even if the weather is warm and people want to enjoy outdoor recreation.

All CSRD playground equipment and vault toilets are closed.

The CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca, contains information on any changes to its facilities and services.

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSalmon Armtravel