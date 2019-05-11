Wounded Warrior’s Day at Oyama Zipline Adventure Park raises close to $25,000

A Lake Country bike riding team head to France to honour the fallen soldiers May 28

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park teamed with a Lake Country’s bike riding team the ‘Okanagan Chain Gang’ to raise money for Wounded Warriors Canada (WWC) with the first annual ‘Wounded Warriors Day’ event Saturday.

“It’s our first year and we have had a great response from the community, we teamed up with the Okanagan Chain Gang when we were told about Wounded Warriors Canada and the amazing things they do for the people that help us everyday and we had to get involved. We intend to keep hosting Wounded Warriors day every year,” said owner of Oyama Zipline Adventure Park Jennifer Madsen.

READ MORE: Coming together in Lake Country for Wounded Warriors Day

The event raised close to $23,000 of the $25,000 goal, with all proceeds from the event going to Wounded Warriors Canada.

Wounded Warriors Canada helps veterans, military, first responders and their families who suffer from mental disorders as a result of the work they do to protect their communities.

The community came together for the event seeing donations from RBC lunch, raffles, a 50-50 draw and games for kids. There will also be a $40 zip tour and all proceeds raised will be donated to the foundation.

Garry McCracken, a member of the Okanagan Chain Gang said Wounded Warriors has a motto ‘honour the fallen, help the living’ “We are kind of doing it backwards, we are helping the living with ‘Wounded Warriors Day’ now and then at the end of the month on May 28, we are heading to Dieppe France, the site of Operation Jubilee in 1942, the bloodiest day in Canadian military history and riding to Juno Beach, where Canadians went ashore as part of the 1944, D-Day invasion of Normandy,” said McCracken.

READ MORE: Lake Country men cycling in France to fundraise for veterans

He will be joined by his three other riding team members, who all have a story which draws them to honour the fallen soldiers. “Wounded Warriors first came to light for me when I found out my father received an honourary fellowship from the president of France for his participation in D-Day,” Okanagan Chain Gang member Bob Harding. “This means a lot to me, I am a third generation Canadian Military engineer, my father and both my grandfathers, in fact, one of my grandfathers fought in the first world war, Vimy Ridge, Passchendaele and a bunch of other battles; he was never physically injured, but I remember seeing a picture of him in Paris taken after the war, before he was repatriated and his eyes looked dead, he suffered from what they called shell shock,” said McCracken.

McCracken said in 2017 over 70 retired first responder veterans took their own lives, these were people who had Post traumatic stress disorder.

To find out more about Wounded Warriors Canada and how to donate, visit woundedwarriors.ca

Here’s more on Wounded Warriors Day and the ‘Okanagan Chain Gang’ ride for the fallen soldiers.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Anonymous resident gifts 10 bags of dog food to Penticton Dog Control
Next story
Foul play ruled out for Vernon man recovering from head injury, witnesses still sought

Just Posted

Man seeks birth mother, believes she lives in Oyama

“I thought I would be satisfied, but there is a part of me that wants more.”

NOCCA unveils upcoming season

Cancelled Vox Humana concert rescheduled and will now take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28 at Trinity United Church in Vernon.

Diwali Festival seeks performers

Those interested in performing in the second annual Diwali Festival are asked to sign up by May 31.

A Cappella choir to donate spring concert proceeds to charity

Vallee Harmony A Cappella Pop Choir will be performing on May 25 in Vernon, May 26 in Salmon Arm

CMHA adds texting to crisis line

The text/chat service will be available on Friday, May 17

Mascots battle it out in Vernon

Proceeds from the event go to B.C. Children’s Hospital and JoeAnna’s House.

Anonymous resident gifts 10 bags of dog food to Penticton Dog Control

The resident known only as Whitney left the food outside the office with a note on May 11

UPDATE: Suspected driver in fatal Surrey hit-and-run turns himself into police

Police say a motorcyclist was hit by a pickup truck

Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

1 in 500,000 chance: Alberta couple welcomes third set of twins

A Red Deer couple is thrilled to welcome their third set of twins

‘It’s tragic’: Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Society looking for Abbotsford homeless man who saved injured eagle found on highway

OWL Rehab Society looking to reunite man with eagle if it is ultimately able to fly again

Summerland council to consider cannabis shop

Strong opinions voiced for and against proposed downtown location

Metro Vancouver bicyclist who tried to sue motorist instead found at fault

Judge says cyclist contravened the Motor Vehicle Act by riding his bike in a crosswalk, where he was hit

Most Read