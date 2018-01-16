A celebration of life for Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray will be held Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. (BC Hockey Hall of Fame)

Wray service set for Saturday

A celebration of life for Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray will be held Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

Wray, who owned the B.C. Hockey League franchise for 25 years, died in his sleep, on his 68th birthday, last Thursday in Victoria.

Wray is survived by: Libby, his loving wife of more than 40 years; his brother Fred (Linda); sisters Eleanor and Joanie (Jim). He also leaves behind five adoring children: Jonathan (Anna), Andrew (Eliza), Nicholas (Julie), Erica (Jason) and Alexander (Ashley) as well as his grandson and namesake, James.

Duncan was born in Montreal and lived in many cities while pursuing his education and career. In 1986 he moved to Vernon, where he practised as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon until 2011.

In 1999, Victoria became his second home for a time, and again upon retirement. It was there where he was overjoyed to welcome his grandson and and was looking forward to welcoming a second in March.

