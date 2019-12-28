Year in Review: Headlines to highlight from April

BX Swan Lake Fire Department members quickly contained the season’s first grass fire on McLennan Road. (Morning Star file photo)
Byron Louis was elected to a fifth consecutive term as Chief of the Okanagan Indian Band. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon financial advisory Aaron Nasipayko has attached two crates and fish netting to his paddleboard as he makes it his summer challenge to clean Kalamalka Lake’s waters and shoreline of debris. (Photo submitted)
Vernon Vipers forward Jesse Lansdell tries in vain to put the puck past Prince George goalie Logan Neaton in Game 4 of the BCHL’s Fred Page Cup championship at Kal Tire Place. The Spruce Kings beat the Vipers 3-1 to sweep the best-of-seven series for their first-ever league title. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

As we near 2020, we’re looking back at the stories that captured our attention throughout the past year. Here are a few of the headlines to remember from April 2019.

Grass fire sparks up fire season

Ten firefighters from the BX Swan Lake Fire Department were able to control the season’s first grass fire, despite the challenge of reaching the fire from McLennan Road. Crews had the fire under control an hour after arriving at 4 p.m.

Cause of the 100 square-metre grass fire remains unknown.

OKIB re-elects Chief Byron Louis

Byron Louis is re-elected to a fifth consecutive term as Okanagan Indian Band Chief in band elections.

Louis garnered 240 votes to defeat challengers Dan Wilson (183 votes) and Cindy Brewer (148).

A total of 581 ballots were cast for Chief with 10 ballots spoiled. Brewer and Wilson retained their seats on the OKIB council, along with fellow incumbents Val Chiba, Tim Isaac, Garrett Lawrence, Allan Louis, Sheldon Louis and Leland Wilson.

Two new councillors were elected, Ryan Oliverius and Sharon Cullen.

Shamrocks take siesta

The Armstrong Shamrocks announce they are taking a hiatus from the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League due to a lack of players and a lack of commitment.

Armstrong joined the loops in 2003 and were part of the league for 16 straight seasons playing in the smallest community in the league.

Warm welcome for Vipers

A surprise rally is held at Kal Tire Place parking lot for the Vernon Vipers after the team arrived home from Wenatchee, Wash., fresh from beating the hometown Wild 3-1 to win the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Division championship in five games, and advance to the league’s Fred Page Cup final against the Prince George Spruce Kings.

Paddleboarder cleans shorelines

Aaron Nasipayko vows to help clean up Kalamalka Lake one standup paddleboard outing at a time.

The Vernon financial advisory has made it his summer challenge to collect garbage lying just below the water’s surface and along the shoreline.

First title for Spruce Kings

Lucky 13 was the charm for the Prince George Spruce Kings.

A 3-1 win over the Vernon Vipers at Kal Tire Place gave the Spruce Kings a sweep of the B.C. Hockey League’s Fred Page Cup championship – the first title for the Spruce Kings.

The Spruce Kings advanced to the Doyle Cup best-of-seven B.C.-Alberta championship against the Brooks Bandits.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Surveillance footage from Osoyoos pub shows aftermath of assault

Just Posted

Vernon couple hopes to return lost Memorial Cross to veteran’s family

Heather and Brian Neill found the medal honouring a WWII flying officer in a discarded jewelry box

PHOTOS: An aerial tour from Vernon to the Monashee Mountains

Enderby pilot gives slightly terrified reporter a tour over the North Okanagan

Parties a plenty for New Year’s Eve in the North Okanagan

Lots of options to ring in 2020

Outdoors cirque-inspired show in Armstrong a sell out

Caravan Farm Theatre production continues until Jan. 4, with a waiting list

Okanagan Indian Band releases site maps for proposed new school

OKIB conducting school feasibility study expected to be completed by March 2020

Raptors named The Canadian Press team of the year for historic championship run

Raptors earned 61 of 67 votes in a poll of writers, broadcasters and editors across the country

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Cheating beats climate change for top honours

Step aside Greta, Trump deserves top spot in story of the year

Canada crushed 6-0 by Russia, loses star Lafrenière to injury at world juniors

Canadians look to regroup Monday against Germany

VIDEO: Surveillance footage from Osoyoos pub shows aftermath of assault

RCMP say this was an isolated incident between the parties and there is no threat to the public

Border agents on the lookout for parental abductions during holiday season

‘Good year or bad year, in Quebec we’re talking about 100 or so cases,’ said Pina Arcamone

B.C. man scores touchdowns in the fashion world

Former footballer Tyson Gibson chases down a stylish career

Lee Mendelson, producer of ‘Charlie Brown Christmas,’ dies on Christmas day

Mendelson wrote the lyrics to the show’s signature song, ‘Christmas Time Is Here’

TC Energy to sell a 65% equity interest in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Once deal is done, Coastal GasLink will secure financing with a syndicate of banks

B.C. Appeal Court OKs class-action lawsuit against University of Victoria

Susan Service claims UVic failed to give as many as 134 members an annual salary increases they were due

Most Read