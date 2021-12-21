‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Princeton RCMP

Thieves make several trips to haul away $100,000 in property from Kennedy Lake home

A trio of “brazen” thieves stole a trailer from a Kennedy Lake recreation property near Princeton and allegedly used it to make several trips back and forth to the home, hauling about $100,000 worth of goods to a location in Hope, according to RCMP.

The crime was reported Dec. 8, when a neighbour noticed the trailer and three snowmobiles were missing.

Sgt. Rob Hughes said it appears the individuals made at least three trips to the house, clearing out equipment, tools, firearms and a three-wheel off road vehicle.

The homeowner, who immediately returned from his residence in the Lower Mainland, was waiting in his vehicle, close to the property, for an RCMP indent officer to arrive, Dec. 9.

From that vantage point, he witnessed the thieves returning to his home, with a pickup truck pulling his trailer, apparently intent on making away with a $40,000 side-by-side.

The three were arrested when police arrived.

Hughes said Mounties were able to recover about $55,000 of the stolen property.

“We are still working on the recovery of more items…The matter is still under investigation.”

One of the three people arrested after the heist, was released from the Princeton detachment, then reportedly scammed a soft-hearted customer at the local Chevron station out of $100 to get back to Hope. He later posted a thank you for that kindness on a community Facebook page, added Hughes.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” he said.

