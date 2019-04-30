Photo: Twitter - Humpback whale discovered beached in Alaska on Monday

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

A young humpback whale that twice beached in Alaska was found dead south of Anchorage.

The whale on Sunday and Monday twice become stranded along Turnagain Arm, KTUU-TV reported . The second time, the whale was just south of Girdwood, a ski resort community at the southern boundary of Anchorage. It freed itself Monday night.

On Tuesday, however, the whale was again beached a few miles south of its previous stranding, said Verena Gill of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Cook Inlet beluga whale recovery co-ordinator, where wildlife responders discovered it had died.

READ MORE: Cat trapped in Edmonton sinkhole lured out by treats

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area, Gill said.

Observers had seen a larger whale in the area that could have been its mother, Gill said.

The whale’s death changed plans from a rescue to a necropsy. NOAA Fisheries spokeswoman Julie Speegle said a necropsy would begin Tuesday afternoon. Teams planned to work until the tide came in at 5 p.m.

Turnagain Arm is known for having some of the highest tides in the world and mud on the tidal flats is extremely dangerous.

Silt particles are laid down in a loosely oriented pattern by waters that carry them into the inlet, according to the Alaska Public Information Centers. When disturbed by feet, the particles resettle into a more tightly packed arrangement, making extraction much more difficult with the potential of trapping people who venture onto them.

Signs along the arm warn people to stay off the mud to avoid being trapped and drowned by the incoming tide.

READ MORE: Beluga whale with Russian harness raises alarm in Norway

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shots fired at a North Carolina university campus
Next story
RCMP ask for key witness to come forward after woman attacked

Just Posted

UPDATED: Enderby fire crew contains house blaze to basement

Fire happened after 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of George Street, on Highway 97A

RCMP ask for key witness to come forward after woman attacked

79-year-old West Kelowna woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries

Tolko provides donation of $3,000 to support youth-at-risk programs

“A supportive community is vital to achieving successful outcomes for our youth.”

Flooding and mould close section of Vernon courthouse

The Sheriff’s office, courtrooms 101 and 201, a conference room and a waiting area remain closed and are closed off to the public.

Venture Adventure to host Vernon’s first Amazing Race

World-class cycler from Vernon, Leah Goldstein, will also attend the charity event on May 11.

Students dip their toes into the past at the Central Okanagan Heritage Fair

65 students presented history research pieces at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna

Hergott: Future income loss from an injury

Lawyer Paul Hergott takes a look at losses from an injury

Modular construction facility keeps growing in the South Okanagan

Triple M Housing now employs 135 construction workers

Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Sicamous

Drive BC states that motorists can expect delays.

A look back in time: The sinking of Skookum I

A new column from Brian Wilson, of the Okanagan Archive Trust Society

Update: BC Ferries boat goes to high bid of $210,000

Howe Sound Queen will continue to operate until June

Regulations vary for cannabis retail stores

Okanagan communities have differing regulations in place

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Cat people are more neurotic than dog people, study finds

A University of Texas studies the differences between dog people and cat people

Most Read