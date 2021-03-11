Young Princeton man killed in ATV tragedy

A 22-year-old Princeton man died Wed. March 10 after the three-wheel ATV he was driving flipped over the rail of a bridge and plunged 15 feet.
According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes the tragedy occurred at about 7 p.m. on the Red Creek Forest Service Road, about 15 km from town off Princeton-Summerland Road.
“He lost control on the icy bridge,” said Hughes.
The rider was killed instantly, and was not wearing a helmet.
Hughes said police were advised by the man’s friends that he had been consuming alcohol before the crash.
The victim’s name was not released.
