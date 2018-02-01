Your Feb. 1 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Long-time Kelowna environmental activist Bob Purdy died this week after a battle with cancer.

The ailing health of ICBC, whose to blame and what should be done proved to be popular topics with the five candidates running in the Kelowna West byelection Wednesday evening during an all-candidates forum.

The man linked to the extensive RCMP search of a Silver Creek farm, Curtis Sagmoen, is now facing more charges, and police would like to hear if there are more victims and witnesses.

A big victory for Team B.C. last night propelled them into the Championship Pool with Team Alberta and Team Canada at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton.

A Salmon Arm centenarian says the key to a long life is to be happy. That’s what worked for Mary MacLachlan, who turned 102 on Jan. 25.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of 2 C

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions all day with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 2 C.

