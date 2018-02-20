Your Feb. 20 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

It was a golden farewell for Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, but an Olympic debut to remember for Cassie Sharpe.

Wearing a judicial system issued orange T-shirt and orange pants, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen sat through his bail hearing in BC Provincial Court in Salmon Arm Monday.

The directors of Summerland’s Penny Lane Society have donated $50,000 to the new Penticton Youth Centre.

The multi-award-winning documentary That Never Happened: Canada’s First National Internment Operations, which includes a piece on the Vernon Internment camp from 1914- 20, will be marked with a gala event as it make its Vernon premiere today.

It was a sold-out event that brought two charities together for the first time to draw attention to a much worthy cause both at home and abroad.

The weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning and a high of -5 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at increasing cloudiness with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon and high of -6 C.

