Your morning news in 90: Nov. 1, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

The BC Conservatives want in on the electoral reform debate. Interim party leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has called for inclusion on the Nov. 8 debate, along with Green leader Andrew Weaver. Currently, only the NDP and BC Liberals are slated to take part.

Kelowna’s newest supportive housing development is ready to welcome it’s first 51 residents.

Temperatures are already falling and those without homes will soon be looking for a warm place to sleep at night. For those with nowhere else to go the Salvation Army Lighthouse shelter in Salmon Arm opens today at 6:30 p.m.

A medical research group is looking for Okanagan residents who have moderate to severe agitation due to Alzheimer’s to participate in an upcoming study.

