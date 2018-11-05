Your morning news in 90: Nov. 5, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

At age 94, Erna Hamm worked her final shift on Penticton Regional Hospital’s oncology ward, completing 33 years of volunteer service for the hospital.

A memorial of 240 white crosses adjacent to the City Park Cenotaph in Kelowna will help mark the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice for the First World War Nov. 11.

More than two years after an on-duty collision with a motorcycle, a North Okanagan RCMP officer has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Once again new varieties of B.C. apples were the stars of the show at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto.

Just Posted

Vernon dental hygiene clinic launches veteran campaign

MidWest Dental Hygiene campaign will see a veteran win two hours of chair time

Vernon museum exhibition leads Remembrance Day

Finish the Fight! Vernon in the Great War on display at Greater Vernon Museum and Archives

B.C. apples shine in Toronto

B.C. growers win at National Apple Competition

Vernon organization gears up for International Science Centre Day

Okanagan Science Centre’s day of celebration is Nov. 10

Okanagan cop fined for on-duty crash

Const. Megan Valenta pleaded guilty to making an unsafe u-turn in relation to 2016 accident

PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

Over 60 downtown businesses gave out candies to children dressed in costume Halloween afternoon.

Lowe’s closing 31 Canadian properties, 20 stores in U.S. amid restructuring

Among the 27 stores set to close by the end of January are nine in Ontario, nine in Quebec, six in Newfoundland and Labrador, two in Alberta and one in British Columbia.

Time to shut down Montreal’s horse-drawn carriage industry: mayor

Death of caleche horse further proves city’s carriage industry needs to wind down: mayor

Okanagan woman, 94, has volunteered over 13,000 hours at the hospital

A 94-year-old woman retired from volunteer duties this week at Pentction hospital at age 94

Ludacris, Migos to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert

Ludacris and Migos will represent Atlanta and hip-hop culture when they perform at the EA SPORTS BOWL days before the Super Bowl next year.

Elgar Petersen, namesake for the Humboldt Broncos’ home rink, dies at 82

Elgar Petersen Arena is home ice for the Broncos: it’s where mourners for the 16 people who died in the crash left flowers and a prayer vigil was held in the days that followed.

Residents of landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C., can return home

Residents of B.C. community displaced by slow-moving landslide can return home

Dark side of the internet being exposed

UBC prof says our democracy and economy faces social media governance challenges

