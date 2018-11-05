Your morning news in 90: Nov. 5, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

At age 94, Erna Hamm worked her final shift on Penticton Regional Hospital’s oncology ward, completing 33 years of volunteer service for the hospital.

A memorial of 240 white crosses adjacent to the City Park Cenotaph in Kelowna will help mark the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice for the First World War Nov. 11.

More than two years after an on-duty collision with a motorcycle, a North Okanagan RCMP officer has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Once again new varieties of B.C. apples were the stars of the show at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.