Your morning news in 90: Oct. 1, 2018

It’s the dawning of a new trade agreement between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

After a marathon summer between negotiators, a deal came down late Sunday night and while details are still in the works it will be called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, or USMCA.

It’s time to put on your snow tires or face a $109 fine if you’re caught driving B.C.’s highways without mountain/snowflake symbol.

This advisory comes as Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings for the Cariboo, Chilcotin and 100 Mile regions, as well as Yoho and Kootenay Parks, and for mountain passes through the Shuswap, north and east Columbia.

Four years after a new fatal crash in the Okanagan two Lake Country men are being reunited.

Jules Delorme was thrown from his quad back in August 2014 suffering a brain injury and a broken spinal cord.

Stanley Schibler was at his home on Beaver Lake Road when he was called into help.

Now the duo has reconnected thanks to CONNECT Communities a brain injury clinic in Lake Country.

Two North Okanagan lifelong friends, are putting their 40+ years of combined experience together to help restaurants.

Nicole Huckabay and Marta Sku-limo-wska, both of Armstrong, have launched Science of Service – which helps the restaurant industry get more qualified staff and to retain more qualified staff.

