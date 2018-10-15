Your morning news in 90: Oct. 15, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Kids from nine local schools had the opportunity to see a little of what it’s like to be a firefighter at the annual Fire Chief for Day event in Penticton.

Later this month, British Columbians will be asked to vote on a proposed change to the way we elect our provincial MLAs.

A fixture in the curriculum for four decades, Lumby’s Charles Bloom Secondary school is being recognized for its forestry program by the province.

The organization behind Canada’s Heritage Minutes says provincial education systems need to do a better job of teaching students about the country’s most historically significant women, pointing to a new poll that suggests the majority of Canadians have a lot to learn.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.