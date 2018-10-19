Your morning news in 90: Oct. 19, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A Kelowna clinical research team has been selected to conduct experimental trials on a new medication that would modify the advancement of Alzheimer’s disease.

The Penticton Lakeside Resort is ready to welcome Oktoberfest for the first time in their new conference centre this weekend.

Nestled in the heart of an Okanagan city sits a cannabis-production facility that’s been around for more than five years.

Young people with a desire to fight fires will soon be able to try on firefighting for size, as the Columbia Shuswap Regional District moves ahead with plans to establish a Regional Junior Firefighter Program.

And today is Fashion Friday with Kim XO on Black press, She is one of Canada’s top stylists and today she reminds us that you can never have enough shoes.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Okanagan clinical team to research Alzheimer’s Disease drug
Next story
Vernon waste pile fire labelled suspicious

Just Posted

Contenders to return for Okanagan tour

Valdy, Gary Fjellgaard and Blu and Kelly Hopkins will perform at six venues

Vernon waste pile fire labelled suspicious

Crews called to property off Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon north of Butcher Boys at 6 a.m.

Greater Vernon Cultural Centre Yes vote rally goes today

Those who support planned new cultural centre in Vernon to meet at Greater Vernon Museum at 11:30

Columbia Shuswap Regional District establishing junior firefighter program

Aimed at youth 15-17 in Columbia Shuswap region to help with training and potential recruitment

Okanagan clinical team to research Alzheimer’s Disease drug

Disease-modifying medication study seeks participants

Your morning news in 90: Oct. 19, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Seaton Sonics runners sizzle

North Zone Cross Country Championships in Salmon Arm

5 races to watch in B.C.’s municipal elections this Saturday

This year’s election results across more than 160 cities in B.C. will start pouring in after polls close Saturday at 8 p.m.

Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index in September was up 2.2 per cent from a year ago compared with a year-over-year increase of 2.8 per cent in August

Dog deaths in Lower Mainland may be tied to suspected mushroom poisoning: RCMP

Police have received reports in the last month about several dogs becoming ill after visiting a park in North Vancouver

UPDATED: Missing Vernon man found safe

Gerald Dakota Garton was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 11.

Record-breaking $113 million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs

This is Canada’s highest top prize offering ever and includes 53 Max Millions

Migrants, police mass in town on Guatemala-Mexico border

Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States left spontaneously with little more than the clothes on their backs and what they could quickly throw into backpacks.

Trump: ‘Severe’ consequences if Saudis murdered Khashoggi

Pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak on Wednesday said it had obtained audio recordings of the alleged killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Most Read